Sunny Dounby Show delights

August 8, 2025 at 8:25 am

The Spences of Norton, Dounby did the double for the second year running, claiming both the champion and reserve titles in Dounby Show’s cattle contest.

Dounby Venus, a yearling Charolais heifer — and full sister to last year’s champion — received the top accolade. Reserve was a December-born British Blue-cross calf called Dounby Sprinter.

Dounby Sprinter, a British Blue-cross in-calf heifer, was reserve. She is named for Orkney’s gold-medal-winning runner, Taylah Paterson, a daughter of the beast’s owner, Alan Spence.

It was a delightfully sunny day for the show — albeit windy.

Overall champion sheep was a Texel three-crop ewe from Gareth Flett of Nistaben, Harray.

The horse champion was Millquoy Shetland Pony Stud’s Millquoy Jedi. The seven year old stallion has now picked up the horse of the yard accolade two years in a row.

In the dog section “Douby celebrity” Boris came out top. Exhibited by James Grant, Boris is a 14-month-old Flat Coat Retriever.

Ruling the roost in the poultry was an Orpington Cockerel from Stephen Hutchison of Finstown, hatched last year.

Winning the goat section was a Pygmy Goat called Sandy, shown by Lilly Tulloch.

