Tap water off in Evie

November 15, 2025 at 10:11 am

Households in Evie are without tap water, this Saturday morning.

In a message to customers, Scottish Water said: “We’re aware that some customers in Evie are currently experiencing an interruption to their water supply.

“The tank that supplies the area is now refilling, so customers may experience low pressures/discolouration to the water supply until our team returns to site later this morning.

“We’ll continue to share updates as soon as more information becomes available.

“Thank you for your understanding.”

