Tartan steps brings prostate awareness to Kirkwall

When Ken Amer was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2022, he made a promise to himself and to Orkney — that no man would face this alone or miss the chance to catch it early.

In 2023, he launched Orkney Prostate Awareness — and he is set to lead its most colourful event yet, a kilt walk through the centre of Kirkwall.

All are welcome to gather at Orkney Rugby Club on Saturday, August 29, from 10.30am, with the walk setting off at 11am.

There’s no need for a full kilt — just a splash of tartan, a bonnet, a ribbon, even just something for the dog. Families, children and pets are all invited.

Ken told The Orcadian: “I’ve seen kilt walks up and down the country and thought, ‘why couldn’t we do it?’

“It’s not just about raising money, but the real goal is awareness. We want people talking, thinking and getting checked.”

Walking through Kirkwall’s streets with banners and tartan, the aim is simple: prompt men to look after their health, and encourage the women in their lives to do the same.

“If I’d known then what I know now, I’d have gotten checked sooner and wouldn’t have ended up with cancer in my bones,” said Ken.

“As men get older, prostate issues are common. Catch it early, and things are usually fine — ignore it, and things can become serious.”

Ken and the wider Orkney Prostate Awareness team have once again received huge support from the rugby fraternity, with players from ORFC and visiting side, Aberdeen Grammar, also expected to join.

Starting and finishing from the rugby club, the kilt walk will be a gentle stroll of the main streets of Kirkwall.

Ken will then present one of the 60 rugby balls emblazoned with the logo of Orkney Prostate Awareness, which the charity has donated, at the Picky Centre pitch ahead of the First XV’s opening match of the 2026/27 season.

Beyond the walk, the charity is busy rolling out more support and awareness events.

A staple of the charity’s offering, their coffee mornings and evenings will resume across parishes from September.

Ken and the charity’s team also speak to groups — men’s sheds, the SWI, anyone who’ll listen — because they know women are often the ones who nudge men to book that test.

Anecdotal reports of doctors seeing more men coming into surgeries for prostate tests is heartening to Ken and the charity’s wider team.

“That’s exactly what we want,” said the well-known photographer.

“We’re also planning a mud run and a new awareness campaign, and hope to offer financial help to those affected further down the line.”

He added: “It’s not about letting the message fade. It’s about keeping it right at the front of people’s minds.

“Get yourself checked — that’s all we are asking.”

He encouraged anybody and everybody to come along and join the kilt walk.

“Wear a bit of tartan, bring the bairns and the dog, and let’s make sure everyone knows.”