Thrilling finish as Stromness Academy netballers win Scottish Schools’ Plate

Stromness Academy’s S3 netballers have won a national accolade in thrilling and dramatic circumstances.

The side won the Scottish Schools’ Plate in Glasgow, beating St George’s from Edinburgh by 27 points to 26.

It was a tight encounter throughout in Glasgow, but Stromness found themselves three goals down with just 90 seconds of the contest to play.

Despite this, they dug deep and clawed back the deficit.

In an unbelievable finish, the academy side won it right at the death, with the winning goal being scored with just two seconds left on the clock.