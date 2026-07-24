Tragedy after Scapa Flow boat incident

A 22-year-old man has died after reportedly falling from a boat yesterday afternoon.

Emergency services were called out to an incident between Hoy and Stromness, which is understood to have involved a salmon farming vessel.

A search and rescue helicopter was dispatched, along with Stromness RNLI’s lifeboat and Stromness Coastguard rescue team. Police were also in attendance on shore.

A Stromness RNLI spokesman said the lifeboat, Violet Dorothy and Kathleen, was launched to assist with a casualty on board the vessel.

The boat was escorted back to Stromness Harbour, where the man was transferred to the medical responders.

Inspector David Hall said: “Around 2.50pm on Thursday, July 23, we were called to Stromness pier after a report that a man had fallen from a boat.

“Emergency services attended and the 22-year-old man was pronounced dead a short time later.

“Enquiries are ongoing and the death is not being treated as suspicious.”