featured news

Turkish and Chinese shipyards in the running to build new Northern Isles ferries

September 22, 2025 at 2:23 pm

Four shipyards — two in Turkey and two in China — are in contention to build two new freight vessels destined for the Northern Isles.

The two new freight flex vessels will serve the Aberdeen to Kirkwall/Lerwick route and the estimate is around £200 million, covering both vessels, CMAL and other projects costs, and shore power upgrades.

Turkish shipyards Cemre and Tersan, and GSI and Stena UK alongside reliance partner CMJL in China, have been selected to progress to invite to tender stage.

The first stage of the competitive tender process assessed shipyards interested in bidding for the contract against specific criteria including facilities, capacities and capabilities to take on the project.

Tender returns are expected by late November 2025, with a view to awarding the contract in February 2026.

Cabinet secretary for transport, Fiona Hyslop, said the Scottish Government was committed to investing in ferries to “better meet the needs of island communities”.

“These new vessels will have increased freight capacity, higher operating speeds, and additional capacity for passengers in peak season.

“This will enhance the efficiency and reliability of ferry services to better support the needs of businesses and communities in the Northern Isles for years to come.

“This is an important milestone in our plans to improve ferry services and I look forward to following the progress of this project over the coming months.”

Kevin Hobbs, chief executive at CMAL, said that the new vessels will bring a huge increase in freight and passenger capacity, and offers versatility within the fleet.

He said: “The freighter-flex design allows us to meet both needs: accommodating up to 200 passengers during peak months or alternatively reverting to freight mode to maximise commercial vehicle capacity.”

Share this:

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...