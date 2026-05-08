Orkney turnout drops by over 1,000 votes

Orkney has recorded a 57.8 per cent turnout at polls for the Scottish Parliamentary Election — a drop on 2021’s 66 per cent.

The electorate has risen in size by over 100 eligible voters to 17,841 since the last Holyrood election, yet the number of people turning out has decreased by more than 1,000.

In total 10,315 verified votes (57.8 per cent) were cast for the Orkney constituency ballot; and 10,274 of those voters (57.59 per cent) also returned a verified regional ballot.