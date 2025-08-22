featured news

Two Orkney acts on Scots language award shortlist

August 22, 2025 at 11:53 am

Two Orkney acts are on the shortlist for this year’s Scots Language Awards.

Orkney Voices’ production of Vaigan b’ the Shore, based on the work of Orcadian poet and naturalist Robert Rendall, has been nominated in the Community Project o the Year category.

Josie Giles is up for Scots Writer o the Year.

Vaigan b’ the Shore, performed as part of the St Magnus Festival, was devised by Issy Grieve and Greer Norquoy.

It featured writing from Robert Rendall and new work from Orkney Voices — a group of Orcadian writers.

Also nominated is Josie Giles who won acclaim last year for her epic science fiction poem, Deep Wheel Orcadia, written in Orkney dialect.

A live performance of this work closed this year’s St Magnus Festival before touring Scotland.

Voting for the Scots Language Awards 2025 can be done online until August 31.

Winners will be announced during a ceremony at Discovery Point, Dundee on September 6.

