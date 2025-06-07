sport

Two out of three ain’t bad for Orkney JIC team

June 7, 2025 at 8:57 pm

A swashbuckling Orkney football side blew Shetland away to leave the reds in pole position in the 76th Junior Inter-County.

A rampant Orkney side tore Shetland to shreds in a four-goal first-half with strikes from Zander Baillie, George Ewing and two from Kian Vendy.

The 4-0 win, with each goal worth five points in the overall competition, leaves Orkney ahead after three events, 72 points to 48.5.

Saturday began on a positive note for the hosts Shetland as they edged a 48.5-47 victory in the athletics.

Then it was up to Brae for the hockey, which saw an exceedingly young Orkney side rise to the occasion to secure a narrow 1-0 victory.

Sunday will begin on the netball court at 9.30am, before the final event of the weekend, the swimming at 11.30am.

