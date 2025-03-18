Two posties deployed to Harray amid delivery disruption

March 18, 2025 at 11:38 am

Two postal workers have been deployed to Harray to “return deliveries to normal” after some residents reported not receiving any letters or parcels for over ten days.

Royal Mail shared this update with The Orcadian today (Tuesday), amid serious concerns around a lack of deliveries — and communication regarding the disruption.

Orkney MSP Liam McArthur has shared his frustration at repeated disruption to service in Harray, which is among a number of routes in the county to have experienced issues in the past year.

“The recurrence of disruption to postal deliveries in Harray is beyond disappointing,” Mr McArthur told the newspaper.

“It comes despite firm assurances I received from senior Royal Mail executives during a meeting in parliament last month.”

A Royal Mail spokeswoman said: “Deliveries in Harray were impacted by a short-term sickness absence last week.

“Since then, two posties have been working the route to return deliveries to normal. We thank customers for their patience.”

