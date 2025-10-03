featured news

Widespread transport cancellations as Orkney braces for Storm Amy

October 3, 2025 at 11:12 am

Orkney will be hit by widespread travel disruption on Saturday, as Storm Amy batters the county with over-70mph gusts.

“Damaging winds” and the potential for flying debris and flooding have been forecast.

All bus services will be cancelled for the duration of an amber warning from the Met Office, which will cover Orkney from 5pm on Friday, and throughout Saturday.

Cancellations will also affect ferry services, both internal and external.

Orkney Ferries has announced a number of cancellations on its routes for both Friday and Saturday.

Meanwhile, NorthLink Ferries has confirmed that all sailings on its Lerwick-Kirkwall-Aberdeen route are cancelled on both Friday and Saturday, and all Saturday’s Pentland Firth sailings have been called off. Schedule adjustments are expected on all routes on Sunday, except for evening Pentland Firth Sailings, which are expected to run to schedule.

Pentland Ferries has cancelled all its Friday and Saturday sailings.

Loganair is advising of potential disruption, but plans to run flights as scheduled.

For the latest updates, customers should check with their transport provider directly.

Flood defences were deployed in St Margaret’s Hope on Friday morning, ahead of this weekend’s forecast.

