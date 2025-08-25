Witness appeal after Kirkwall break in

featured news

August 25, 2025 at 1:46 pm

Police in Orkney are appealing for information following a housebreaking and theft in Kirkwall.

The incident happened between 1.30pm on Sunday, August 24, and 2am on Monday, August 25, 2025, at a property in Buttquoy Park, and items including a television and games console were stolen.

Sergeant Ross Masson said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or noticed anything suspicious around the time to please contact us.

“In addition, anyone with any private CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage is asked to get in touch as this may be able to assist.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 0294.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you wish to remain anonymous.

