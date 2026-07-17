Work begins on football stand

The future of the beautiful game in Orkney took a significant step forward this week as work began on a permanent stand at a football pitch in Kirkwall.

Construction work at Kirkwall Grammar School will see a purpose-built stand installed beside the KGS 2 pitch, which sits between the 3G artificial pitch and Thoms Street.

The work is understood to form part of the Hub of Orkney Football project, which received funding in February to develop the site for the sport.

Plans include the stand, dugouts and a grass pitch that would be available for use all year round.

The site was selected following feedback gathered after the football competition at the 2025 Island Games.