Young people’s Island Games memories sought as part of new competition

October 17, 2025 at 12:04 pm

Two of Orkney’s Island Games heroes have reflected on their triumphant experiences — as part of a competition designed to capture and create a lasting legacy from the event.

Eve Wood and Finlay Scott were two of the home standouts during July’s spectacular event, claiming multiple medals including golds, and inspiring all those around them.

In sharing their highlights and memories, they are just two people who are assisting a charity create an Orkney Island Games exhibition in 2026.

The “Memories of 25” competition by Sporting Memories, in partnership with The Orcadian, is seeking entries from young people aged between 4 and 25 to share their memories from the International Island Games.

Young people are being asked to share their memories of the Orkney 2025 International Island Games in their own unique and creative way — but the key is to show the memory which means the most and why that is.

Find more including how to enter in The Orcadian or by clicking here.

