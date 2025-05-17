news

All-terrain wheelchair to improve access in Westray

May 17, 2025 at 9:00 am

Three specialist mobility aids have arrived in Westray, in an investment which is hoped to improve access for both residents and visitors to the island.

An all-terrain wheelchair, and two all-terrain rollators have been purchased by the Westray Development Trust, and are free to borrow.

The idea for the purchase came from the trust’s operation’s manager, Gina Rendall, who has experienced mobility issues herself, and found it difficult to access some parts of Westray in a standard wheelchair or using crutches.

She first spotted an all-terrain model while visiting a neighbouring island.

“It was when I went to the North Isles Sports in Stronsay, and I was going with the kids on my own,” she recalled.

“I was having bother walking, but they had a beach wheelchair there.”

Seeing the potential of such a device in Westray, Mrs Rendall and other residents were keen to see the island get one of its own.

“Our graveyard, for example, isn’t very accessible for wheelchairs — which has sometimes meant people not getting to funerals,” she told The Orcadian, adding the mobility aids should also enable folk to enjoy some of Westray’s spectacular beaches in comfort, or take part in the community walking group.

The all-terrain wheelchair came in at a cost of approximately £4,500, plus £1,500 for the two rollators.

“We have a wellbeing budget, so we just took it out of our own funds,” said Mrs Rendall, who is pleased to see the trust making this community investment.

“It used to break my heart that I couldn’t access a lot of the beaches when I was having problems.

“This means that, now, folk can.”

