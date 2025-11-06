featured news

Alternative scheme considered as pubwatch ‘sunk’

November 6, 2025 at 1:58 pm

Orkney’s pubwatch scheme has come an end — but could a new awards-based system encourage licensees to keep standards high?

Proposals for the county to take part in the Best Bar None scheme were discussed at a joint meeting of the Orkney Licensing Board and Forum, and then at the subsequent forum session, on Wednesday.

“Pubwatch, I’m afraid, is sunk,” Andy McGinn, convener of Orkney Licensing Forum, told the joint meeting.

It was explained that Orkney’s award-winning pubwatch scheme, is no longer able to be led by Police Scotland, and that efforts to continue it as a licensee-led entity had failed.

Orkney Pubwatch encouraged licensees to sign up to an agreed set of acceptable standards of behaviour for people using their premises, and to share common policies on dealing with the minority that ignore the standards set. This effectively meant that, if a customer was banned from one establishment which was a member of the scheme, they would be banned from all member premises.

Alternatives to pubwatch are now being considered, with David McGroarty, Orkney group commander for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, suggesting the Best Bar None awards system.

This scheme, Mr McGroarty explained, rewards excellence through gold, silver and bronze awards, encouraging licensees to raise standards and reduce crime in licensed premises.

If Orkney were to adopt the scheme, they would be the first Scottish island group to do so, and a responsible person in the community would be required to co-ordinate it.

More on this story in next week’s edition of The Orcadian.

