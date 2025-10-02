featured news

Amber warning issued as Storm Amy set to batter Orkney

October 2, 2025 at 11:33 am

Gusts of over 60mph are forecast for Orkney this weekend, as Storm Amy rampages across Scotland.

The named storm is set to make her presence known this Thursday evening, ramping up wind speeds nationwide, and bringing a yellow weather warning into force on the west coast.

The full force of Amy’s gales are due to sweep through Orkney on Friday and Saturday, which have been upgraded from a yellow to an amber weather warning by the the Met Office.

Travel disruption is likely, with ferry companies already advising of potential cancellations.

The Met Office has forecast “damaging winds” throughout Friday night, which are likely to gradually ease through Saturday.

The public is advised to prepare for powercuts, damage to buildings, and travel disruption, with forecasters warning that “flying debris could result in a danger to life” — including material thrown onto seafronts by large waves.

Those planning to travel this weekend should receive updates on any disruption from the relevant transport company.

Updates on the status of the Churchill Barriers will be shared on the Orkney Roads feed on X (formerly known as Twitter), and on the Orkney Islands Council Facebook page.

Share this:

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...