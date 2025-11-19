Ba throwers announced

The identities of those who will start the four Ba’ games this upcoming 2025/26 season have been revealed.

The announcement marks the beginning of preparations as they rapidly hurtle towards the festive games.

The Christmas Day boys’ ba’, made by Sigurd Gibson, is being donated and thrown by Keith Moar.

It will be displayed in the West End at 14 Main Street.

It will be Graham Brough, winner of Christmas Day Men’s Ba’ 25 years ago, who has donated and will throw up the Danny Bain-crafted Christmas Day men’s ba’.

It will be displayed in The Wireless Museum on 1 Junction Road.

Donating and throwing up the New Year boys’ ba’, also made by Danny Bain, will be Craig Taylor. It will be displayed in Trek and Travel on Bridge Street.

At the final Ba’ of the season, the New Year men’s ba’ will be donated and thrown by Martin Flett, 25 years on from his 2001 win.

The Edgar Gibson-made ba’ will be displayed in Clan at 30 Victoria Street