Birsay contractor wins top accolade at agriculture award

A Birsay-based agricultural business has been named Scotland’s best contractor at an industry awards event in Glasgow.

J. & S. Hay won the Contractor of the Year prize at the Scottish Agriculture Awards 2026.

The fourth awards ceremony welcomed 670 attendees on Thursday, October 22, the largest number ever hosted since it first began.

The ceremony celebrated achievements across 17 prestigious categories, with 38 finalists from right across Scotland.

Among the finalists were Bain Farm in Sandwick, which was in the running for the Diversified Farm of the Year.

Completing the Orkney interest in the awards were tattie experts Farewell Farm in South Ronaldsay which was a finalist in the Mixed Farm of the Year category.

Winners of the Farm of the Year awards will be recognised again in the main ring at AgriScot on November 18, where they will receive their coveted farm plaques.