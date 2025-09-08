featured news

Capacity stretched at The Balfour amid admissions increase

September 8, 2025 at 2:20 pm

The Balfour has had to stretch its inpatient capacity to meet an increase in admissions, this week.

The hospital’s day unit, which is normally reserved for patients undergoing in-and-out procedures, is currently being used for overnight patients.

NHS Orkney has said that this is “not a decision that is taken lightly but one that was required”.

No planned procedures have been postponed thus far. However, the health authority anticipates that this may change as it navigates a busy week ahead, and has apologised in advance for any disruption.

If planned procedures do need to be postponed, these will be discussed and decided by the relevant team. Once a decision has been made, patients will be contacted immediately.

“These extremely busy periods are thankfully few and far between, the last time we had to take such measures was early January this year,” said Sam Thomas, executive director of nursing, midwifery, AHP’s and chief officer of acute services.

“We are thankful we have the day unit and are able to stand this up for inpatients when required as is our protocol.

“I’d like to say a thank you to all our incredible staff who are working hard to care for our patients, your loved ones, and to you all for your understanding.”

NHS Orkney are reminding the community to seek “the right care, at the right time, in the right place”

If you need to access medical attention, you can seek support by:

Accessing reliable information and symptom control advice from NHS Inform online

at www.nhsinform.scot

at www.nhsinform.scot Visiting your local pharmacy for advice on conditions such as sore throats, earache,

urine infections etc.

urine infections etc. Contacting your GP practice.

Calling NHS111 for medical attention outwith your GP’s operating hours

If you are acutely unwell or require urgent medical attention, call 999 or present to the emergency department. If you attend the Emergency Department but do not require urgent care you may face a longer wait or be redirected to a more appropriate service for your need.

