Children to be allowed in The Bothy bar

October 10, 2025 at 3:16 pm

The Albert Hotel in Kirkwall can now permit children in its Bothy bar, following approval from the Orkney Licensing Board.

Permission was awarded to the hotel, which was recently extended, on Thursdsay.

Children accompanied by responsible adults were already permitted in The Neuk during licensed hours. This will now extend to The Bothy until 9pm each day.

The application approved by the Licensing Board also incorporates the new extension as a licensed area. It provides for a change of address for the hotel — from Mounthoolie Lane to Junction Road — due to the changed position of its reception.

