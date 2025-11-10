featured news

Chloe is one of Scotland’s ‘30 Under 30’

November 10, 2025 at 5:45 pm

The founder of a campaign against sexual abuse in Orkney has been named in a national list celebrating the achievements of women in Scotland.

Chloe Wooldrage, who began the Tak A Stand campaign, has been included on the tenth annual 30 Under-30 list by The Young Women’s Movement.

Chloe began Tak A Stand in 2020 as part of a university project, and it evolved into a powerful community platform to reduce the stigma and silence around abuse and harassment.

The Young Women’s Movement say this effort has led to a noticeable increase in the reporting of sexual violence and the number of survivors seeking support.

Other young women on the list include Laura Webster, the UK’s youngest national newspaper editor; Sidrah Hassan, an AI ethicist working on reducing harmful biases within technology; and Kaydi Scottsville, a 19-year-old who founded a charity that supports young neurodivergent people.

Emma Hill, interim CEO of The Young Women’s Movement, said: “This is the tenth year that we have celebrated young women and girls across Scotland through our 30 Under-30 list, and it feels more poignant than ever to be doing so.

“This is a particularly challenging time to be a young woman — gender-based violence and misogyny are rising, and young women tell us that they feel let down by public services and decision-makers.

“The impact these young women are making in light of these challenges is significant and important, and we’re honoured to be celebrating their successes and courage.”

Share this:

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...