Date announced for Kirkwall Post Office opening

November 17, 2025 at 4:48 pm

Kirkwall Post Office is set to reopen, under new management, this Wednesday.

The Junction Road branch was sold to Universal Office Equipment (UOE) earlier this years as part of a move to fully franchise the network.

The doors of the town centre branch were initially set to open under its new operator at 9am on Saturday, but this was delayed “due to some unforeseen reasons.”

Now it has been confirmed the reopening will take place on Wednesday

A Post Office spokeswoman said: “We are pleased to announce that Kirkwall Post Office is to re-open to the public on Wednesday 19 November at 9am.

“Due to unforeseen reasons we had to delay the re-opening planned for Saturday morning under new management.

“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience that this may have caused to customers. In the interim the nearest alternative branch is Papdale.”

