‘Deeply concerned’ MSP calls out ‘unacceptable’ smart meter changeover costs

June 4, 2025 at 1:51 pm

Reports of people being quoted a fee for switching over to a smart meter ahead of the RTS shutdown has left Orkney’s MSP “deeply concerned” and “shocked”.

Liam McArthur has urged any constituents in need of a smart meter who are being quoted charges for installation costs to get in touch with the Orkney Parliamentary Office or Trading Standards at Orkney Islands Council.

This comes after reports from constituents and local business owners of attempts by some suppliers to charge for the installation of a smart meter, including travel and accommodation costs, ahead of the upcoming RTS shutdown on June 30.

Mr McArthur said: “The regulator, OFGEM has been crystal clear that it is the obligation of suppliers to ensure that customers have a working meter, and that there are no upfront costs for customers, including businesses, who pay for their meters through billing.

“Suppliers should also not be telling customers in places such as Orkney that they are required to cover any costs related to accommodation or travel for engineers. This is simply not the case.

“I was shocked to learn of suppliers suggesting customers would be removed from installation lists should they not agree to the quoted charges at short notice. At a time when customers are increasingly anxious about the upcoming RTS shutdown, this sort of behaviour is utterly unacceptable.

“I would encourage any constituent who has been quoted a charge for installing a smart meter to contact the Orkney Parliamentary Office or Trading Standards at the Council.”

