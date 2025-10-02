featured news

Disruption likely and flooding possible, warns OLECG

October 2, 2025 at 4:38 pm

Public buses in Orkney will be suspended for the duration of an amber weather warning, this Friday and Saturday.

The warning, issued by the Met Office, comes into force on Friday, October 3 at 5pm and will be in place until 9am the next day.

This comes as Storm Amy is set to bring a spell of damaging winds, with gusts of 60-70mph forecast in Orkney (which may exceed 100mph in more exposed areas).

Travel disruption is to be expected, according to the Orkney Local Emergency Co-ordination Group (OLECG), which is monitoring the situation.

OLECG has also warned of the potential for power cuts, transport disruption, hazardous driving conditions and structural damage, including fallen trees.

In a statement issued on Thursday afternoon, the group said: “Heavy rainfall may also lead to localised flooding. Large waves and coastal overtopping are expected in vulnerable areas.

“Please secure loose items outside your home, including bins, garden furniture and trampolines.”

“Key areas of disruption to note are:

Public bus services will be suspended and will not operate for the duration of the amber warning

Orkney Ferries’ Rousay, Egilsay and Wyre 6pm service from Tingwall on Friday, October 3, is under review. All sailings on Saturday, October 4, are under review with a high possibility of cancellations. Please check with Orkney Ferries for the latest updates — www.facebook.com/OrkneyFerriesLtd

There is a high probability of cancellations on external ferry services — check with your operator for the latest details

“We would encourage our community and visitors to keep an eye on our social media and website for the latest information, take necessary precautions, and plan travel and any outdoor work activities accordingly.”

OLECG is due to provide a further update tomorrow.

