Divers continue search for Papa Stronsay monk

A police boat and dive team joined the search for a missing monk from Papa Stronsay on Tuesday.

It is now over two weeks on from when Justin Evans, 24, was last seen within Golgotha Monastery.

Last Thursday a helicopter from Police Scotland’s Air Support Unit was called in to help find the New Zealand man, also know as Brother Ignatius Maria.

On Monday the force’s Marine Policing Unit arrived in Orkney, launching its boat in Kirkwall Harbour the following morning.

The vessel was docked at the Papa Stronsay pier, alongside Orkney Boat Trip’s Sula, on Tuesday. The police rib then returned to the island on Wednesday.

The Orcadian understands that the team behind the popular Highland Cops documentary series have also been following the police search.

Mr Evans was last seen in Papa Stronsay shortly before midnight on Saturday, April 11.

The 24-year-old was wearing a black robe, and he speaks with a New Zealand accent. He is described as being around six feet tall, with short hair and a dark beard.

Justin Evans has now been

missing for over two weeks.

Mr Evans has been with The Sons of the Most Holy Redeemer, also referred to as the Transalpine Redemptorists, for around two years. He has two siblings who also reside at the monastery.

Days after the disappearance, on Monday, April 13, Father Michael Mary told The Orcadian that this was the “biggest tragedy” for the group since they arrived in Papa Stronsay in 1999.

He said they suspected that the 24-year-old had “long-term hypothermia”, and that they hoped “the sea will give him up soon.”

The following Wednesday, April 15, Bishop Hugh Gilbert of the Diocese of Aberdeen said Mr Evans was “presumed” to have died, and is believed to have “come to harm in conditions involving the sea.”

Inspector David Hall has previously said that there is nothing to suggest any criminality was involved. He has added that officers will act on any information about the circumstances of the disappearance.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 1573 of Sunday, April 12, 2026.