featured news

Diver’s death ‘could have been avoided’, investigators find

October 16, 2025 at 12:01 pm

An investigation into a fatal diving accident in Scapa Flow two years ago has found that a skipper “was not maintaining a sufficient lookout.”

The Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) has said that had the “basic principles of good watchkeeping” been followed, the death could have been avoided.

On the morning of September 28, 2023, diver Paul Smith was under water taking a decompression stop before surfacing when he was fatally struck by the propeller of dive workboat, Karin.

Chief inspector of marine accidents, Andrew Moll OBE, said: “The basic principles of good watchkeeping: vigilance, clear communication and adherence to operational procedures for the activities undertaken are well tried and tested.

“Had they been followed during this event, particularly with two vessels operating in close proximity to submerged divers, this tragic accident could have been avoided.”

Mr Smith, from Greater Manchester, was part of a group diving from workboat, Jean Elaine, exploring the wreck of the German battleship SMS Markgraf in Scapa Flow.

Another group of divers from the Karin was also on site, when the tragic accident occurred.

A search and rescue operation was launched, but it was three weeks later before the 70-year-old’s body was found.

In its report published today, the MAIB says that the “risk to divers was increased” by two dive boats operating at the same wreck.

The MAIB found that there was a lack of control on boat movements, both from the skipper of the Jean Elaine and the harbour authority.

“This meant there was no effective control of the dive site, placing divers at risk due to multiple vessels operating at a single wreck site,” the report states.

The Karin was also allowed to proceed at sea without a valid diving permit in place, in contravention of harbour authority requirements.

The accident investigators have recommended that some safety guidelines be updated, and that the harbour authority carry out a “risk-based review” of the operations of recreational dive boats.

MAIB also found that Mr Smith was attached to a delayed surface marker buoy (DSMB) which had restricted his ability to take avoiding action as the Karin passed over the divers.

Mr Moll added: “Divers must ensure that they can quickly release the DMSB should it become snagged or the line jammed and not attach it to their person at any time.”

Share this:

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...