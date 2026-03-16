Don’t put off prostate check this March

Photographer Ken Amer is urging men and their families across Orkney to start a simple but potentially life-saving conversation this Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Four years after being diagnosed with prostate cancer, Ken, 70, has dedicated himself since to put men’s health at the forefront, encouraging men not to dismiss signs of trouble.

This Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, he is encouraging men to book a prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test and get checked out.

Ken’s awareness message follows on from several high-profile men to reveal that they, like the well-known photographer, have been diagnosed with prostate cancer such as Olympian Sir Chris Hoy and former Prime Minister David Cameron.

“Men shouldn’t assume that just because they have no symptoms, that they are fine,” said Ken, whose prostate cancer had turned terminal at the time of diagnosis in 2022.

“Prostate cancer doesn’t always show signs in the early stages. That is why it is important for men over the age of 50 to go and get checked.

“Don’t assume that just because you have no symptoms that you are fine. Be vigilant. The hope is that you are, but a simple PSA test can be arranged through your GP.”

Through his charity, Orkney Prostate Awareness, Ken continues to spread this men’s health message, helping Orkney men and their families.

He remains inspired to continue campaigning by stories and accounts of Orkney men being checked out.

Today, four years since his diagnosis, ever-positive Ken continues to live a healthy and active life, a busy working and family man.

“Inspiring men in Orkney to get themselves checked out is at the heart of what I and the wider Orkney Prostate Awareness charity stand for,” said Ken.

“We have been heartened to hear accounts of men getting checked over from the raised awareness of our prostate message.

“Please do get checked out. If there are any issues, early diagnosis is absolutely vital to making a full recovery.”

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men in Scotland. It affects around one in ten men, and more than 5,000 are diagnosed each year.

One of the biggest challenges is that early prostate cancer often develops silently, meaning men can feel completely well.

That’s why Prostate Scotland is encouraging men this March to share three simple facts:

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men in Scotland.

It often develops without symptoms.

From age 50, you can speak to your GP about a PSA test — from age 45 if you have a family history (dad, brother, uncle has had prostate cancer) or are a black man.

Start the conversation in your group chat, at work, at the gym, or around the dinner-table.

Awareness spreads through conversation, and conversations can lead to earlier diagnosis and save lives.

Peter Proud, trustee of Prostate Scotland, was diagnosed with prostate cancer last year after a routine PSA test picked up the disease despite him having no symptoms.

He said: “One of the difficulties with prostate cancer is that men often feel healthy and have no reason to seek help.

“Without a national screening programme in place for most men, awareness and informed conversations with a GP are crucial.

“We want men to understand their risk, know that a PSA test is available, and feel confident starting that discussion.

“Just as importantly, we want families, workplaces and communities to help normalise those conversations.”

A PSA test is a simple blood test carried out by a GP. It is not part of a national screening programme, but it is the starting-point for

discussions about prostate health and whether further investigation is needed.

For clear information about prostate cancer, PSA testing and understanding your risk, click here.