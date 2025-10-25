featured news

Emergency services called to incident near Kirkwall airport

October 25, 2025 at 4:14 pm

Two people have been taken to hospital after an accident on the road between Kirkwall and Kirkwall Airport, this Saturday afternoon.

Emergency services attended the scene on the A960, following reports that a vehicle had left the carriageway.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 2.35pm on Saturday, October 25, police were called to a single vehicle crash on the A960, Kirkwall.

“The driver and passenger have been taken to a local hospital. The road is open.”

Share this:

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...