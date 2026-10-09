Finalists revealed for Orkney Food and Drink Awards

Finalists for the 2026 Taste of Orkney Food and Drink Awards have been revealed.

Over 30 islands businesses are in the running for 13 different accolades at the event.

Awards categories cover everything from the best bar and takeaway meals to the finest bakery, fish, drink, and dairy products.

There are also accolades for the top cafe, best meat producer, local food retailer, peedie producer and best catering van.

The shortlist has been drawn up following months of public voting on the Orkney.com website.

Winners, chosen from the public vote, will be announced at a gala awards dinner being held in Kirkwall Grammar School on Saturday, October 17.

The top business in each category will receive a prestigious Taste of Orkney Food and Drink Awards trophy.

Kerry Leask, project manager for Orkney Food and Drink, said: “The awards have been well supported again by local folk and visitors, with over 15,000 votes cast since January of this year.

“Our food and drink producers and businesses work incredibly hard individually, and collectively as part of the Orkney brand, with their efforts helping maintain the enviable reputation of the islands for outstanding quality and variety.

“The awards give customers the opportunity to acknowledge this passion, and it means a great deal to all the businesses involved.”

She added: “As always, we’re extremely grateful to our regular event sponsors, Serco NorthLink Ferries and Highland Park.

“Both businesses have generously supported these awards for several years, with their backing helping make the awards night really special for everyone taking part.

“We’d also like to thank all the local producers who’ve sponsored individual award categories, and the Orkney drinks companies kindly providing drinks for our awards reception.”

SHORTLIST

Best a-la-carte Meal

Twenty-one

Merkister Hotel

Lynnfield Hotel

Best Bar Meal

Twenty-one

Merkister Hotel

Sands Hotel

Best Cafe or Tearoom

Relic Cafe.

The Kirk Gallery & Cafe.

Archive Cafe

Best Takeaway Meal

Archive Coffee.

Loki Seafood Shack.

Dolly Burger.

Best Local Food Retailer

The Brig Larder.

E. Flett Butcher Ltd.

William Shearer

Best Kids’ Meal

Archive Coffee.

Dolly Burger.

Wellpark Garden Centre.

Best Catering Van

Some Good Cuppa.

Leigh’s Real Taste of Orkney.

The Snak Pot.

Best Meat Producer

Donaldsons of Orkney

E. Flett Butcher Ltd

Williamson Butcher

Best Fish Producer

Pierowall Fish Ltd.

Cooke Aquaculture Scotland.

Jollys of Orkney

Best Dairy Producer

Orkney Cheese Company Ltd.

The Orkney Dairy.

Grimbister Farm Cheese.

Best Bakery Producer

Callum’s Cakes Orkney.

Rendall’s Bakery.

Agro’s Bakery.

Best Drink Producer

Deerness Distillery Ltd.

Orkney Gin Company.

Swannay Brewery.

Best Peedie Producer