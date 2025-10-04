featured news

Flood warning issued as storm surges

October 4, 2025 at 6:42 pm

A warning of potential coastal flooding has been issued, wind speeds ramp up this Saturday evening.

Storm Amy is continuing to make her presence known in Orkney, causing widespread transport disruption and forcing some businesses to close their doors.

SEPA has issued a warning for potential coastal flooding in the area around Kirkwall’s seafront, and an amber weather warning remains in force until 9pm. This will be replaced with a yellow wind warning through until noon on Sunday.

Major powercuts have been reported across Scotland with some localised issues affecting parts of Orkney today. Anyone experiencing issues should contact 105.

The Orkney Local Emergency Co-ordination Group will meet again tomorrow at 9am.

