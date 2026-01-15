Forgotten scrolls make whopping eBay sum for Stromness charity shop

A charity shop in Stromness has unearthed a treasure worthy of legend, making a record price on eBay for The British Red Cross.

No one is quite sure when the set of four scrolls, inscribed in Chinese characters and measuring seven feet in length, were dropped off at the Graham Place premises — or who donated them.

One thing is certain, however, they are worth much more than the team there ever would have expected.

The decorative scrolls, depicting the four seasons, fetched a whopping £2,950 on eBay, after they were uncovered by the shop’s new manager.

Four scrolls measuring seven feet in length have fetched a record sum for The British Red Cross online.

Josephine Stanger, who took on the role in October, says she had a feeling they would do well, but never expected them to go for a four-figure sum.

“This is the biggest sale that the British Red Cross has ever had on eBay,” she told The Orcadian.

“It’s unbelievable! They were literally shoved in a bag at the back of the shop, and nobody knew what to do with it.”

