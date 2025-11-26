Former hostel to be demolished
Demolishing the former Papdale Halls of Residence is due to take place within the next two years.
This comes nine years after Orkney Islands Council’s asset management sub-committee voted to have the former school hostel pulled down.
The new date was set at a meeting of OIC’s policy and resources committee on Tuesday, with the discussion being held in private.
The vast majority of the building has stood empty for over ten years since a new accommodation for isles pupils was opened in 2013, and has fallen in to a state of disrepair.
For the full story, see this week’s edition of The Orcadian in shops and online.