featured news

Former hostel to be demolished

November 26, 2025 at 9:24 pm

Demolishing the former Papdale Halls of Residence is due to take place within the next two years.

This comes nine years after Orkney Islands Council’s asset management sub-committee voted to have the former school hostel pulled down.

The new date was set at a meeting of OIC’s policy and resources committee on Tuesday, with the discussion being held in private.

The vast majority of the building has stood empty for over ten years since a new accommodation for isles pupils was opened in 2013, and has fallen in to a state of disrepair.

For the full story, see this week’s edition of The Orcadian in shops and online.

Share this:

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...