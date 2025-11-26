  • Kirkwall
    Former hostel to be demolished

    The former Papdale Halls of Residence could be demolished in 2026/27. (Orkney Photographic)

    Demolishing the former Papdale Halls of Residence is due to take place within the next two years.

    This comes nine years after Orkney Islands Council’s asset management sub-committee voted to have the former school hostel pulled down.

    The new date was set at a meeting of OIC’s policy and resources committee on Tuesday, with the discussion being held in private.

    The vast majority of the building has stood empty for over ten years since a new accommodation for isles pupils was opened in 2013, and has fallen in to a state of disrepair.

    For the full story, see this week’s edition of The Orcadian in shops and online.