Future of North Walls Swimming Pool to be plotted out after community concern

August 28, 2025 at 5:25 pm

A consultation is set to take place between Orkney Islands Council (OIC) and the community of Hoy and Walls over the long-term future of the island’s swimming pool.

A number of issues exist with the community asset which has been closed since April 2024.

Concern has been expressed online over the pool’s future after a report was allegedly set to be presented to OIC’s corporate leadership team.

An OIC spokeswoman said the swimming pool is delivered in partnership between the local authority, who provide staffing and maintenance, and North Walls Community Association, who are responsible for its safe operation, including the provision and training of lifeguards.

Issues prohibiting the pool’s reopening centre on an inadequate lifeguard training scheme as well as problems with pool plant and the structure of the building, which was built in 1986.

This has resulted in the pool not retaining water temperature or required levels.

“All these issues require to be addressed — by the council and by North Walls Community Association — prior to the pool being operational again,” said the spokeswoman.

“We will be consulting with the community in due course to discuss options and agree next steps.”

