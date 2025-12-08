Gale-force winds and heavy rain expected as Storm Bram set to arrive

Travel disruption is likely as Storm Bram moves in, bringing with it gale-force winds and heavy rain.

An Amber weather warning has been issued for northwest Scotland but yellow weather warnings are also in place in various areas of the UK, including Orkney.

The warning is in place for 24 hours, from 12pm on Tuesday, and Orkney is expected to be lashed by winds of close to 70mph on Wednesday, with periods of heavy rain.

#StormBram has been named by @MetEireann and is forecast to bring strong winds and heavy rain to the UK later on Monday and through Tuesday #WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/i3sH3132wc — Met Office (@metoffice) December 8, 2025

Forecasters warn that a deep area of low pressure passing close to northwest Scotland on Tuesday is likely to bring some very strong southwesterly winds to western then northern Scotland on Tuesday afternoon and night.

Gusts of 60-70mph are expected fairly widely, but gusts of 70-80mph are possible across the Hebrides and western Highland. Winds should gradually ease through Wednesday morning.

In Orkney, forecasters are predicting gusts in excess of 50mph on Tuesday, and close to 70mph on Wednesday.

NorthLink Ferries have warned of widespread disruption on their network.

Delays are possible on Tuesday’s PM sailings on the Pentland Firth, while all Wednesday sailings are currently under review, with the possibility of cancellation.

On their Aberdeen-Kirkwall-Lerwick routes, there is also disruption, with sailings either under review or departing earlier than scheduled.

Pentland Ferries have delayed their 11.30am sailing from St Margaret’s Hope and 1.30pm sailing from Gills Bay on Tuesday by an hour.

The 5pm sailing from the Hope and 6.45pm sailing from Gills Bay have been cancelled.

A flood warning has also been issued for the Churchill Barriers, with the highest risk either side of high tide at 2.30pm.

SEPA also warn that the conditions make the closure of the barriers a possibility.