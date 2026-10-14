Grass-cutting chop ‘won’t save money’

Cuts to kirkyard maintenance are not about savings money, Orkney Islands Council (OIC) has stressed, amid claims the move could cost the authority even more.

In this week’s edition of The Orcadian, proposals to reduce the number of cuts some burial grounds receive have been condemned by community councils.

In the newspaper, online now and in shops this afternoon, we also report that an investigation is underway into the grounding of a fishing vessel off Hoy.

The probe into the incident, which saw the Genesis run aground two weeks ago, is being carried out by a law enforcement team at the Maritime and Coastguard Agency.

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