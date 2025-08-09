featured news

Holm and Sandwick limber up for Parish Cup showdown

August 9, 2025 at 3:38 pm

Holm and Sandwick are preparing to contest the 90th Parish Cup final.

The two sides will meet at Picky at 6.30pm in a battle to decide the destiny of the trophy.

Holm on paper will go into the match as favourites, as they aim to retain the cup and make it four Parish triumphs in the last five years.

Sandwick, the competition’s most successful side, are in their first final since 2012, and will be determined to extend their record number of victories to 24.

BBC Radio Orkney will be providing live commentary from the match on 93.7fm and BBC Sounds, and a livestream on Facebook.

Full coverage and reaction in The Orcadian next week.

