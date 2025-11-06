featured news

Hopes to unite families at Orkney ‘Prematuri-Tea’ event

November 6, 2025 at 7:30 pm

Two Orkney mums, who spent months away from home as their premature babies fought to survive, hope a new fundraising and support group will help others in their position.

Sophie Mackay and Cheryl Harcus each have a bouncing baby boy whose start in life came sooner than expected.

First-time mum Sophie, from Kirkwall, was 23 weeks pregnant with baby Geordie when her waters broke in December, 2023, and was 29 weeks pregnant her boy was born weighing just 3lb 4oz. Cheryl, from Stromness, was also 29 weeks pregnant when she gave birth to her son Alfie, who weighed 2lb 6oz.

They have shared the trauma of seeing their tiny tots “covered in tubes and wires” and the challenges they have faced after finally getting home to Orkney, ahead of a fundraising event for a charity supporting premature babies and their parents.

As they plan their first in-person event, a Prematuri-Tea Day, the mums are also keen to spur on fundraising for a charity which supports parents and babies in the neonatal unit at Aberdeen.

The Archie Foundation raises funds for both specialist equipment and vital “extras” at the unit, and is helping to fund the replacement of Aberdeen Maternity Hospital. The charity provides both information and emotional support to parents with babies in the neonatal unit or who have experienced bereavement, including a counselling service for both family and staff.

To mark World Prematurity Day on November 17, Archie is encouraging groups to host a Prematuri-Tea Day in their area, raising vital funds and awareness of what the charity does.

Orkney’s Prematuri-Tea Day will take place at the St Magnus Centre, Kirkwall, 10am to noon on Saturday, November 15. Activities will include a tabletop sale and a lucky dip, and the £1 entry fee comes with tea and cake in return.

Find out more about Sophie and Cheryl’s fundraising hopes in The Orcadian, available now in shops and online.

