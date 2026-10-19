IN PICTURES: Orkney Food and Drink Awards 2026
The cream of the crop were celebrated at the Taste of Orkney Food and Drink Awards on Saturday night.
Over 30 businesses were shortlisted across 13 different categories, with representatives enjoying a gala dinner courtesy of Sakura Kitchen and prizegiving at Kirkwall Grammar School.
The awards, sponsored by NorthLink Ferries and Highland Park, covered everything from the best a-la-carte and bar meals to the finest fish, drink, and dairy producers.
There were also accolades for the top café, local food retailer and best peedie product, and best catering van made its debut appearance too.
Finalists were shortlisted after a public vote on the Orkney.com website, with more than 15,000 nominations received since the vote opened in January.
Each successful business received a prestigious Taste of Orkney Food and Drink Awards trophy to proudly display at their premises.
Kerry Leask, project manager for Orkney Food and Drink, said: “Congratulations to all the winners on the night. The awards are the perfect way to mark the incredible effort our producers put in throughout the year.
“The shortlisted businesses deserve recognition too, with each of them receiving hundreds of votes from members of the public.
“Although many of our food and drink businesses often compete for customers, there’s no doubting there’s a strong sense of collaboration when it comes to representing the islands and the wider Orkney brand.
“They showcase all that’s great about Orkney, including creativity, innovation, and hard work.
“The awards offer a chance to relax, come together, and celebrate our collective achievements, and huge thanks must go to all our sponsors, and member businesses who provided food and drinks for our special event.”