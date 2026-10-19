IN PICTURES: Orkney Food and Drink Awards 2026

The cream of the crop were celebrated at the Taste of Orkney Food and Drink Awards on Saturday night.

Over 30 businesses were shortlisted across 13 different categories, with representatives enjoying a gala dinner courtesy of Sakura Kitchen and prizegiving at Kirkwall Grammar School.

The awards, sponsored by NorthLink Ferries and Highland Park, covered everything from the best a-la-carte and bar meals to the finest fish, drink, and dairy producers.

BEST A-LA-CARTE MEAL — TWENTY ONE. From the left: Kerry Leak and Colin van Schayk of Orkney Food and Drink, Erik Park of sponsor E. Flett Butcher, and Fionn Webb and Gary Sutherland of Twenty One.

BEST MEAT PRODUCER — E. FLETT BUTCHER. From the left: Martin Fleet, of sponsor Sheila Fleet; Erik and Alistair Park from E. Flett Butcher, and Colin van Schayk from Orkney Food and Drink.

BEST BAR MEAL — TWENTY ONE. From the left: Gary Sutherland and Fionn Webb from Twenty One and Colin van Schayk of Orkney Food and drink.

BEST CATERING VAN — SOME GOOD CUPPA. Some Good Cuppa represented by prize sponsor Philippa Porritt of the Eviedale Bakehouse with Colin van Schayk from Orkney Food and Drink.

BEST PEEDIE PRODUCER — CALLUM’S CAKES. Pictured is Callum Budge receiving his prize from Colin van Schayk of Orkney Food and Drink.

BEST CAFE OR TEAROOM — ARCHIVE COFFEE. From the left: Gary Sutherland from Archive Coffee, Erin Watt of prize sponsor Orkney Gin, Katie Foulis from Archive Coffee.

BEST KIDS MEAL — ARCHIVE COFFEE. From the left: Colin van Schayk, Orkney Food and Drink chairman Kerry Leask, Orkney Food and Drink project manager, and Gary Sutherland and Katie Foulis from Archive Coffee.

BEST FOOD RETAILER — THE BRIG LARDER.Pictured is Kayleigh Thomson from The Brig receiving the prize from Colin van Schayk from Orkney Food and Drink.

BEST FISH PRODUCER — JOLLY’S OF ORKNEY. From the left: Colin van Schayk from Orkney Food and drink, Kayleigh Thomson from Jolly’s of Orkney, and Glynis Leslie from sponsor Orkney Isles Preserves.

BEST TAKEAWAY MEAL — LOKI SEAFOOD SHACK. From the left: Alan Skinner from Loki Seafood Shack, Calum McInnes from sponsor The Island Smokery. and Lucy Skinner from Loki Seafood Shack.

BEST DAIRY PRODUCER — THE ORKNEY DAIRY. From the left are Colin van Schayk from Orkney Food and Drink, Lara Bethwaite and Kirstin Hourie, both from The Orkney Dairy; and Douglas Cursiter from sponsor Williamsons Butchers.

BEST BAKERY PRODUCER — RENDALL’S BAKERY. From the left: Colin van Schayk from Orkney Food and drink, Katie Brass and George Rendall from Rendall’s Bakery, and Maggie Punshon of sponsor The Orkney Roastery.

BEST DRINK PRODUCER — ORKNEY GIN COMPANY. From the left: Gary Sutherland of sponsor Twenty One and Archive Coffee, Rebecca Wishart and Erin Watt, both from Orkney Gin Company; and Colin van Schayk from Orkney Food and Drink.

There were also accolades for the top café, local food retailer and best peedie product, and best catering van made its debut appearance too.

Finalists were shortlisted after a public vote on the Orkney.com website, with more than 15,000 nominations received since the vote opened in January.

Each successful business received a prestigious Taste of Orkney Food and Drink Awards trophy to proudly display at their premises.

Kerry Leask, project manager for Orkney Food and Drink, said: “Congratulations to all the winners on the night. The awards are the perfect way to mark the incredible effort our producers put in throughout the year.

“The shortlisted businesses deserve recognition too, with each of them receiving hundreds of votes from members of the public.

“Although many of our food and drink businesses often compete for customers, there’s no doubting there’s a strong sense of collaboration when it comes to representing the islands and the wider Orkney brand.

“They showcase all that’s great about Orkney, including creativity, innovation, and hard work.

“The awards offer a chance to relax, come together, and celebrate our collective achievements, and huge thanks must go to all our sponsors, and member businesses who provided food and drinks for our special event.”