In this week’s The Orcadian

June 4, 2025 at 3:31 pm

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online.

What can be done to stop unscrupulous sales of Orkney land with little chance of future planning approval?

This was the question raised in the Orkney Islands Council chamber on Tuesday, in a Stromness and South Isles councillor’s bid to “stop speculative companies from taking advantage of people.”

It comes off the back of an investigation by The Orcadian into the sale of plots of land in Harray via online auctions, which has — in some cases — left buyers disillusioned.

Leading The Peedie Orcadian this month are the talented St Andrews Primary School pupils who gathered last Wednesday to record a special Island Games song.

Also inside:

Junior Inter-County athletes head north.

Councillors clash over fate of former school hostel.

Prime slot for Orkney murder case film.

A stage fit for a virtuoso young pianist.

Inspectors call for improvement across Stromness Academy.

Tomb of the Eagles to reopen.

Smiles and sunshine for Burray and South Ronaldsay Sports Day.

Animation magic explored in Stromness.

For all that and much more, pick up the current edition of The Orcadian.

