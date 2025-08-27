In this week’s The Orcadian

news

The building of Kirkwall’s delayed new care home is now expected to be finished by the end of the year.

Orkney Islands Council (OIC) has confirmed to the newspaper that work to complete the 40-bed Kirkjuvagr House at Soulisquoy is ongoing, ahead of a September 8 deadline.

Also on the front page this week is the news of a rare chance to own a set of signed, limited-edition artwork encapsulating the spirit of the Orkney International Island Games.

Tomb of the Eagles to soar once more.

Survey asks, would you travel in a self-driving car?

Eday fire service fears.

Cold water poured over SEPA glamping pod objection.

Earlier harvests following ‘exceptional’ weather.

First Foot Soldiers to headline Westray Connections.

Review and photographs from Burray’s bluegrass revival.

Octopush players excel at international championships.

