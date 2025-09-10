news

In this week’s The Orcadian

September 10, 2025 at 5:08 pm

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online.

“We know our community” was the rallying cry of councillors on Tuesday as they trashed proposals to ban drivers from much of Kirkwall’s town centre.

Dishing out a blistering reproval, some elected members claimed that officers had ignored previous advice, while others branded the proposals “discriminatory” to disabled people.

Also in the newspaper this week are four pages of reviews and photographs from Orkney Rock Festival, which marked its tenth anniversary.

More inside:

Air ambulance to touch down in Dounby.

Photofit missing from murder investigation.

How will UHI Orkney balance the books?

Farewell flight for long-serving pilot.

OIC £1.6m overspent as energy costs soar.

Future of isles ferry travel revealed.

Bikers gear up for charity ride.

Festival serves up scientific curiosities.

Three hundred not out for popular Parkrun.

For all this and much more, pick up this week’s edition of the newspaper.

Share this:

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...