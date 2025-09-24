  • Kirkwall
    In this week’s The Orcadian

    This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online.

    On the front page, a decision to rule out an accommodation-based tourism levy in Orkney has been welcomed by industry members.

    Destination Orkney has led the charge in opposition of such a scheme here, pushing instead for an alternative model.

    Also in the newspaper this week is the story of a Papa Westray resident who was inspired to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Care Orkney after receiving a terminal diagnosis.

    More inside:

    • James Martin relishes Food and Drink Festival.
    • Turkey or China build for freight flex vessels.
    • New care home completion delayed.
    • Excitement builds for Ann Cleeves thriller.
    • Flying boat ‘could transform’ isles travel.
    • Bothy works hit roofing red tape.
    • New interim chief joins NHS Orkney.
    • Runners complete their Italian job.

    For all this, and much more, pick up this week’s edition of the newspaper.