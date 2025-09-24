In this week’s The Orcadian
This week's edition of The Orcadian is now available
On the front page, a decision to rule out an accommodation-based tourism levy in Orkney has been welcomed by industry members.
Destination Orkney has led the charge in opposition of such a scheme here, pushing instead for an alternative model.
Also in the newspaper this week is the story of a Papa Westray resident who was inspired to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Care Orkney after receiving a terminal diagnosis.
More inside:
- James Martin relishes Food and Drink Festival.
- Turkey or China build for freight flex vessels.
- New care home completion delayed.
- Excitement builds for Ann Cleeves thriller.
- Flying boat ‘could transform’ isles travel.
- Bothy works hit roofing red tape.
- New interim chief joins NHS Orkney.
- Runners complete their Italian job.
