In this week’s The Orcadian

September 24, 2025 at 4:17 pm

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online.

On the front page, a decision to rule out an accommodation-based tourism levy in Orkney has been welcomed by industry members.

Destination Orkney has led the charge in opposition of such a scheme here, pushing instead for an alternative model.

Also in the newspaper this week is the story of a Papa Westray resident who was inspired to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Care Orkney after receiving a terminal diagnosis.

More inside:

James Martin relishes Food and Drink Festival.

Turkey or China build for freight flex vessels.

New care home completion delayed.

Excitement builds for Ann Cleeves thriller.

Flying boat ‘could transform’ isles travel.

Bothy works hit roofing red tape.

New interim chief joins NHS Orkney.

Runners complete their Italian job.

For all this, and much more, pick up this week’s edition of the newspaper.

