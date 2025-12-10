In this week’s The Orcadian

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online.

On the front page, we report that significant steps towards overhauling how Orkney’s public sector operates could amount to nothing if no agreement can be reached.

A combined annual deficit of £26 million looms over Orkney Islands Council (OIC) and NHS Orkney this week, ahead of a critical funding deadline.

An offer of £300,000 has been put on the table by the Scottish Government to support the explorations of a “single authority model.”

Also in the news this week, a major 100-page report reveals the widespread benefits to Orkney from hosting the International Island Games.

The newspaper also includes our festive supplement — a go-to guidance on the opening hours for business over Christmas and New Year.

More inside:

Inclusive Orkney to help youngsters take first sporting step.

Police will not ‘actively enforce’ new speed limits.

Mumutaz ‘execution’ the work of a ‘professional’, files reveal.

Fifty years of Orkney Islands Council celebrated.

The heart of Dounby gets a refresh.

Young Farmers’ speechmakers rise to the challenge.

For all this and more, pick up a copy of this week’s The Orcadian.