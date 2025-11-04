news

Inquiry launched into potential for ‘transformational’ fixed links

November 4, 2025 at 6:59 pm

Are fixed links the way forward for Scotland’s islands?

This is the subject of an inquiry that has just been launched by the UK Government.

The Scottish Affairs Committee will ask which communities, if any, would benefit from connections like bridges and tunnels — and what role the UK Government could have in supporting these.

The committee says that permanent links to connect the islands are increasingly being considered as long-term solutions.

Patricia Ferguson, chairwoman of the Scottish Affairs Committee, said: “Fixed link infrastructure projects like undersea tunnels could be transformational for Scotland’s island communities.”

More in next week’s The Orcadian, available in shops and online from Wednesday afternoon.

