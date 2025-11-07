featured news

Jane Glue’s memoir reflect shifting shades and hues of 40-year career

November 7, 2025 at 7:00 pm

Delving into a 40-year back catalogue has been a therapeutic experience for one of Orkney’s best-kent artists.

Jane Glue’s Seeing the Light, published by The Orcadian, turns up treasures beyond the artwork itself.

It is a deeply personal reflection on the people, places and experiences that have shaped her life and work.

“I really wanted it to be a proper book — although I didn’t realise how much I was taking on until I started,” said Jane, who is delighted to be officially launching Seeing the Light on Saturday.

“Because, honestly, it’s taken me all year — day and night.

“It was all-consuming, but that was a good thing.”

This mammoth effort has brought together artwork spanning Jane’s career. She shares with readers the way her life has revolved around art, alongside her twin sister Judith, a renowned Orkney knitwear designer to whom the book is dedicated.

In baring all, Jane gives readers much more than the astonishing collection of artwork she has created over four decades. It shows a life lived in many different shades and hues — just as Jane’s work has changed throughout the years from pen and ink to watercolour, and now mixed media. It is an essential addition to the bookshelf of creative minds across Orkney — filled with beautiful images and inspirationally honest words.

Seeing the Light launches this Saturday, 2-4.30pm, at Judith Glue, Kirkwall. A special signing event will take place on Saturday, November 15, at The Orcadian Bookshop, 1-3pm.

