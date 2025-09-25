featured news

Kirkjuvagr House competition date put back

September 25, 2025 at 3:34 pm

A further delay in Kirkwall’s new care home means residents are not likely to move in until the start of next year.

Kirkjuvagr House has been dogged by a series of hold-ups to its scheduled completion date of June last year.

It had been hoped the replacement for St Rognvald House could be ready for Christmas.

But that looks very unlikely given the hand-over date of the 40-bd home to Orkney Islands Council from the contractor has further lengthened.

Members of the council’s policy and resources committee learned of the latest hold-up at their meeting on Tuesday, September 23.

Responding to a request for an update from Councillor John Ross Scott, property and capital programme service manager Glen Thomson said the contractor has requested a further extension from September to October.

Mr Thomson said after the handover, OIC will work with the Care Inspectorate on commissioning the home.

He said: “That will be up to 12 weeks so as to when residents will move in, it will probably move into early next year the way things are going.”

The hold-ups have resulted from delays in utility connections and detailed designs and extra work in creating a new entrance and haul road off Glaitness Road.

The new home at Soulisquoy had a budget of £14.1 million but is now projected to cost £14.4 million.

