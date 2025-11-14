featured news

Kirkwall Post Office reopening delayed

November 14, 2025 at 8:04 pm

Kirkwall Post Office will remain shut this Saturday, delaying plans for it to reopen under a new operator.

The Junction Road branch temporarily closed its doors on Thursday ahead of a franchise takeover by Universal Office Equipment (UOE).

It was due to reopen on Saturday at 9am.

The Post Office confirmed, this Friday evening, that this has now been delayed.

A Post Office spokesperson said: “We are sorry to advise that Kirkwall Post Office is unable to re-open tomorrow as planned due to some unforeseen reasons.

“We are working hard to re-open the branch as soon as possible next week.

“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience that this may cause to customers.

“The nearest alternative branch is Papdale.”

