Kirkwall Post Office to remain where it’s at for now — but long-term future remains uncertain

August 13, 2025 at 9:47 am

Kirkwall Post Office will remain in its current Junction Road premises “in the short term” amid a review over its long-term future.

An independent franchise retailer, Universal Office Equipment (UOE), is set to take over the branch by November.

The move comes as the Post Office looks to offload its 108 Directly Managed Branches and move to a fully franchised model.

UOE currently operate Post Offices across London and Hertfordshire.

In an update to customers, the Post Office said a review will be carried out on the long-term arrangements and premises for the Kirkwall branch over the following months.

“This may either be the existing buildings or a new site nearby, either with UOE or a different long-term franchise partner,” the update stated.

“Any proposed move to a new location is unlikely to be before spring 2026 and would be subject to local public consultation in line with our Principles of Community Engagement.”

Posters are set to be displayed in the branch to inform customers.

A Post Office spokesperson said moving to a fully-franchised network will help create a long-term, sustainable future.

“Our proposed franchise plans means branches will continue to operate from the same premises while the long-term permanent proposal is confirmed, or will relocate to a nearby location, with customers being able to continue accessing the same products and services.”

In the interim, there will be little change at the branch, offering the same products and services.

The opening times will remain, with the exception of Tuesday mornings which will see the branch open at 9am instead of 9.30am.

