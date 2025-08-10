featured news

Kirkwall set for Riding the Marches

August 10, 2025 at 10:33 am

As she takes to the saddle this afternoon, Caroline Foulis will be revelling in what is a “full-circle moment” for her family.

As standard-bearer for this year’s Riding the Marches, the equestrian follows in the footsteps of her mum Helen.

“It’s 20 years since my mum carried the standard, riding her late horse Da,” Caroline told The Orcadian.

“This year, I’ll be riding Saltie — better known at home as “Baby Da” — who just so happens to be Da’s daughter:

“It’s a lovely full-circle moment.”

This year’s event will be the 39th since the tradition was resurrected in Kirkwall.

On the Sunday after County Show, each year, riders take a tour through the town to its boundaries. Once upon a time, this would have been done as a way of monitoring and protecting the lands of the Royal Borough. Nowadays, it is an opportunity for horse-riders to enjoy a fun hack after a busy show week.

The procession, which starts at 1pm, follows a route from Broad Street to Scapa and back.

Find photos of this year’s event in The Orcadian, available in shops and online from Wednesday.

